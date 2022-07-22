Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts job fair for open positions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is holding a job fair for open positions Friday and Saturday.

According to the district, the job fair will be at 708 South Miller Street in Santa Maria on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions for the coming year include school custodians, food service workers, instructional assistants, student supervision aides, and health assistants. The district is also hiring elementary school counselors, school nurses, and substitute teachers. There are a number of positions that are ideal for bilingual applicants. Many positions are full time and include health benefits. Other positions are part-time or as needed with flexible hours.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is the largest school district in Santa Barbara County with 17,500 students in preschool through 8th grade.