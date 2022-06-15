Free Summer Meal Concert Series kicks off in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Starting this week, free summer meals will be provided to any children up to 18 years old.

There are 40 places where any of these children can enjoy a nutritious meal across Santa Barbara County as part of Free Summer Meals, but only select locations for the concert series.

This summer marks the ninth annual Summer Meal Concert Series, which includes local musicians and DJs performing at several sites through the summer.

No Kid Hungry has supported the combined organizations like Santa Barbara Unified School District, United way, and the City of Santa Barbara.

Locations of the Concert Series are listed below, but free meals will be provided every day at those 40 locations:

June 15, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at Washington Elementary School

June 16, 11:45 am - 12:45 pm at Santa Maria Grogan Park

June 23, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Alisos Elementary School

June 29, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Goleta Valley Community Center

June 30, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at Franklin Elementary

July 14, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at McKinley Elementary

To find out where the closest summer meal is being served in the county, text FOOD to 304-304.