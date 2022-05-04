Operation clean sweep volunteers ready for Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Harbor's Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris cleanup program, is holding its 15th annual cleanup Saturday, May 7.

A group of volunteers will be removing trash and debris from beneath Marina 1, A-F fingers.

That group also includes volunteer divers, who will be bringing the debris to the top and allowing volunteers on land to collect it.

Items removed in the past include bicycles, phones, computers, and even a toilet.

Volunteers come from NOAA, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Santa Barbara Sail and Power Squadron, and Salty Dog Dive Service.

