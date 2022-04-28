Westside neighborhood center park recently renovated

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Westside Neighborhood Center Park in Santa Barbara was recently renovated.

“The playground is pretty similar to the old playground," said Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jazmin LeBlanc. "Just a little new and improved, and we’ve got a great new spinner. A lot of the same elements that people enjoy are still there.”

The city will renovate the parks every 10 years, using funds from grants and infrastructure funding that the city supports.

“We essentially always try to engage the community to find out what they like and anything they might want to change," said LeBlanc.

There was not much to change this time around because of the project size, but the community's input is always involved.