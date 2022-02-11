A heat wave across the Central Coast brings crowds and boosted business to Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, CA - High temperatures along the central coast are drawing out crowds to local spots like Avila Beach this weekend.

Harry Lindell, general manager of Custom House in Avila, says business has been reminiscent to the summer time.

“It’s like summer," says Lindell. "With the weather like this and people wanting to get out, it’s a perfect three day weekend.”

With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day back-to-back this weekend as well, Custom House has all hands on deck.

“As many employees as we can have on the schedule are working this weekend.” says Lindell.

Along with locals soaking in the sun, the weather is even attracting visitors from out of the country.

“What brings me to Avila is this lovely weather” says Conner Wellington, who is visiting from the United Kingdom, and plans to enjoy the warm weather all weekend long.

Lindell of Custom House is not missing out on the fun either.

“I’m at the beach right here so I do get to enjoy it everyday even while I’m working,” says Lindell.

Today’s weather gives us a taste of summer and local businesses are benefitting from the heat.

