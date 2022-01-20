‘Perfect storm’ of conditions increasing demand for local food banks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A variety of economic, health and meteorological conditions all happening at the same time over the past several months is causing a spike in demand for local food banks.

According to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, residents are being hit with a "perfect storm" of ongoing issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and winter weather, which are combining to strain household budgets.

Foodbank said the delicate balance that many families maintain financially is being jeopardized as they navigate through so many difficult problems at one time.

As a result, the need for its services has increased, with more people having to rely on food distribution.

For more on how economic conditions are driving up demand in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, watch NewChannel 3-12 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight.