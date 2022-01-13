Copenhagen Drive set to remain closed to vehicular traffic in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - The street in the heart of Solvang has been closed since June 2020, the beginning of the pandemic.

The closure of Copenhagen has allowed restaurants and businesses to continue their operations during a difficult time.

They have also kept customers safe and comfortable with outdoor dining.

There were plans to reopen to vehicular traffic on Feb. 2, but a unanimous decision by city council decided to keep the street closed off.

It allows the city more time to decide on a permanent solution, which is leaning towards keeping Copenhagen Drive closed and creating a more European-like plaza.