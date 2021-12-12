Former world champion surfer gets stoked for 100 Wave Challenge

MONTECITO, Calif. - Former world champion surfer Shaun Tomson led a group of surfers into the chilly Pacific Ocean at Miramar Beach Sunday morning for the annual 100 Wave Challenge.

Tomson, who won the world surfing championship in 1977, helps organize the challenge every year. Groups of surfers all over California get together and ride 100 waves in one day for Boys To Men Mentoring. The organization mentors fatherless boys in middle school between the ages of 13 and 15.

"Because we found out boys without dads end up in gangs, don't finish high school, end up in drugs and the organization creates mentors for these boys. It's in 28 schools, primarily in San Diego, but hoping we can get it up here in Santa Barbara as well. We're hoping as well over this period to raise half a million dollars," said Tomson.

Joining Tomson for the challenge was his brother Paul, his son Luke and kids from Montecito Union School. This year the real challenge would be if they even saw 100 rideable waves.

"I mean it's the 100 Wave Challenge, so I think it will be a challenge," said Luke Tomson.

The surf was small but clean and the weather was beautiful. Luckily, they don't each have to ride 100 waves. The goal is for the entire group to ride 100 waves during their surf session.

If you would like to support Boys to Men Mentoring, CLICK HERE to make a donation to this year's 100 Wave Challenge.