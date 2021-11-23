12 billion pieces of mail expected to be delivered this holiday season — Santa Barbara postal clerks say don’t wait, be ready

SANTA BARBRA, Calif — The holiday shipping season is here. The United States Postal Service is expecting to deliver 850 to 950 million packages for the holidays. USPS clerks expect the busiest week to be December 13 to 18. In total, more than 12 billion pieces of mail are expected from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Santa Barbara USPS clerks said there are a couple of keys when it comes to sending a package. First, a sender wants to make sure they choose a sturdy box that will be big enough for the contents. Next, they need to put enough package protectors to keep fragile items safe and box filled. Finally, make sure the box is addressed properly. Clerks said they see senders mix up the to and from addresses regularly.

To make sure a package makes it in time for the holidays, clerks said don’t wait. The deadline for USPS Retail Ground delivery is December 15, while Priority Mail is December 18.