Cambria Christmas Market is ready to brighten up the Central Coast

CAMBRIA, Calif. - There was an exclusive preview of the Cambria Christmas Market Friday evening.

The traditional German market has "a lot of artisan vendors, food, drinks," according to events manager Mike Arnold, but the "light portion is kind of something we added as sort of that American touch to a German market."

Those German traditions and majority of activities usually at the market was not at the preview but will be at the market starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 23.

According to Arnold, there are over two million lights set up.

The difference between this year and previous years is now instead of being able to purchase a ticket and explore, visitors must have a reservation at the restaurant or stay at the lodge at the Cambria Pines Lodge.

For more information, visit here.