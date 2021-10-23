Battle of the Badges fundraising softball event on Saturday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Maria Fire Department are squaring off on the softball field Saturday afternoon.

The Battle of the Badges is a community tournament and fundraising event.

It is joined with the Community Fundraising Tournament which includes community service groups, clubs, and businesses.

Proceeds benefit People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. which supports recreational and leisure programs throughout the community.

Entrance fee is $5 per person.