City of Santa Barbara looking for community feedback for potential pedestrian bridge over HWY 101 on the Eastside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Parts of Santa Barbara’s Eastside are within a quarter-mile of the beach. However, to access the beach safely can be three or four times the distance.

Between Cacique Street and Hot Springs Road, there is no way to cross Highway 101. That’s about a mile and a quarter that the 101 has closed off pedestrian access.

The City of Santa Barbara is planning to host two meetings next week to address concerns crossing the 101. Monday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom and Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Franklin Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

The city is also asking residents to fill out a survey about a potential pedestrian bridge. For more information about the meetings or to find the survey visit the city’s website.