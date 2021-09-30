Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County businesses project where they are in second year of COVID-19 pandemic

Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Businesses are in their second year of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Year two has had a lot fewer restrictions than year one of the pandemic. But supply chains have still been interrupted. 

Thursday, the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber, from Goleta to Carpinteria, hosted their first in-person outdoor event to give their State of the County.

The event was put on with all the Chambers in Santa Barbara County, including Buellton Chamber, Lompoc Chamber, Santa Maria Chamber, Santa Ynez Chamber and Solvang Chamber.

