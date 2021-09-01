Special event for first responders returns with the One 805 Live show

Local News

MONTECITO, Calif. - On the heels of the successful post-mud flow event know as the One 805 ASH BASH, comes the ONE 805 Live show September 18 in Montecito.

It will feature Robby Krieger of the DOORS and British Singer/Songwriiter Natasha Bedingfield.

Originally, with One805, the organizers of the KICK ASH BASH February 18, 2018 say they raised $2-million for Santa Barbara County First Responders after the massive two county Thomas Fire & Montecito Debris Flow.

This event will raise more funds, that is not normally allocated in the annual budgets, for special gear and support needs for first responders.

Organizers says : “The Heart of the Community Award,” created by Lynda Weinman will be awarded. Ashley Iverson, Founder and Executive Director of the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness and widow of Firefighter Corey Iverson lost in the Thomas Fire, will be honored along with Katy Perry, Rob Lowe, and Alan Parsons.

The event takes place at a private estate.

Tickets start at $750.

