Cottage Health hosts last COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic in Goleta

Local News

GOLETA, Calif. — Cottage Health has been one of the leading forces in Santa Barbara County in the vaccination effort. The hospital hosted drive-thru-style clinics in their Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital parking lot.

The clinics started slow. 500 vaccination a day capacity. Demand was high, but supply was low. First, it was the essential medical workers, then 75-years-old and older. Slowly as more people got vaccinated, a greater portion of the population became eligible. By the Spring 16+ were eligible.

In April Cottage Health had administered its 50,000th dose of the vaccine. The clinic at its peak was vaccinating more than 2,000 people a day.

However, shortly after reaching that major milestone, new arms looking for the vaccine lessened. Slowly at first, then a major drop-off in May. The week of March 28 to April 3 had 39,560 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Santa Barbara County. While the last seven days, July 21 to 27 had 4,204 doses administered in the county.

The low demand is why Cottage Health lessened their drive-thru clinics to one day a week. And Thursday, July 29, will be their last scheduled clinic.

The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary. It’s first come first serve. The clinic is in the parking lot across the street from their Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital 351 South Patterson Avenue.