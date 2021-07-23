Seven local Santa Barbara bands team up to host vaccine clinic ahead of their concert

Local News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — 2020 for many musicians was the year without music. Many bands had to cancel all or most of their performances due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

To prevent another lockdown seven local Santa Barbara bands have teamed up to help host a vaccination clinic. The clinic is Friday from noon until 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Bath Street and West Padre Street.

The bands are hoping that as many people get vaccinated. On Saturday, July 31 they will have a concert at Chase Palm Park. Their goal is for everyone at the concert to be vaccinated.

Also during the vaccination clinic, there will be a food distribution. Across the street from the clinic is Apostolic Assembly Church. They host a weekly food distribution every Friday afternoon. Organizers hope those who come to pick up food will also get a shot.

Those who get a shot at the Westside Santa Barbara clinic will receive a gift card from a local restaurant. No appointments are needed.