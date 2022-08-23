Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
By
Published 8:31 am

High tech, minimally invasive skin tightening treatment growing in popularity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A recent study shows that interest in minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic therapies has risen significantly. An example of this trend is a high-tech skin tightening treatment called "Morpheus8" that uses the principle of microneedling combined with radiofrequency energy. 

Santa Barbara based plastic surgeon Dr. Sara Yegiyants joined News Channel 11 to share the latest on the new technology.

Article Topic Follows: KKFX Fox 11 Morning
Dr. Sara Yegiyants
Morpheus 8
Santa Barbara Plastic Surgery
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content