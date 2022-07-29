Headed to Curacao this summer? Travel expert Kaila Yu has some tips for a great trip

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Kaila Yu, author of the "30-day travel challenge," shared her best travel tips for those thinking about heading to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao with News Channel 11 on Friday morning.

Curacao is a charming island next to Aruba, known for the candy-colored buildings in the capital city of Willemstad—a UNESCO World Heritage site, crystal clear water, and 33 beaches.

Yu shares the best places to stay and the best activities to do while vacationing on the island.