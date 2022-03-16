Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Burger Week taste test as $7 deal ends Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara burger week comes to a close Wednesday with a last chance to score on a $7 burger deal. The behind-the-scenes team from Your Local News Channel hit five of the 14 restaurants participating to do a little taste test.

Participating restaurants are offering a burger for $7 as part of Burger Week, put together by the Santa Barbara Independent.

For our team, all of the taste test burgers were well worth the deal!

