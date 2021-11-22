FALL TRAVEL: Viva Las Vegas at hot spot resort Circa

LAS VEGAS - As American get ready to travel for Thanksgiving, Las Vegas is a top destination year-in and year-out. It's said to be the second most popular city in the United States for travelers, after New York City.

Author of "The 30-Day Travel Challenge," Kaila Yu joined FOX 11 Monday morning to highlight why Vegas is a great fall get away and provide her tips for making the most of your trip.

Many stay on the main Las Vegas strip when visiting but downtown Las Vegas’s Fremont Street Experience is something you have to experience. Fremont Street Experience is a five-block entertainment district in historic downtown Las Vegas, Nevada and there are live performances, DJs, a zip line, overhead largest video screen in the world. Kaila Yu