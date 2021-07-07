Vanilla Ice joined FOX11 to preview his July 24 Ventura show

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

VENTURA, Calif. - Stop. Collaborate and listen!

Robert Van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice joined FOX11 Wednesday morning to promote his upcoming show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Van Winkle is the opening act for the Tequila and Taco Music Festival on Saturday July 24.

Vanilla Ice will be performing all the hits, including Ice Ice Baby. FOX11 anchor Alys Martinez showed off her skills, spitting rhymes with Vanilla Ice.

The Tequila and Taco Music Festival takes over the Ventura County Fairgrounds July 24 and 25.