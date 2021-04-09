SBIFF: Two closing night films highlight Santa Barbara skate, art scene

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In the closing days of the 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, two short films will be part of the closing night festivities. Both highlight Santa Barbara and the local filmmaker behind them.

Casey McGarry joined FOX11 Friday morning to discuss his two films in the festival.

"Electric Lady" tells the story of Ana Marie Coffey, who for nearly 30 years danced on roller skates near Santa Barbara's dolphin fountain. The film blends video from current times and Coffey's archives from the 1980's.

McGarry's other film is "Vuja De." Showcasing a journey in to the dreams of Santa Barbara artist Michael E. Long and his historic art studio.

Each film can be seen throughout the weekend as part of the Closing Night films. Virtual tickets can be purchased at sbiff.org.