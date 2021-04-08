SBIFF: ‘Stand By 888 Hours’ chronicles KEYT’s coverage of Thomas Fire & Montecito Mudslide

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A film that tells the story of a local news team and their experience during one of Santa Barbara County's darkest days is part of the 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "Stand By 888 Hours" compiles hours of footage from live KEYT NewsChannel 3 broadcasts and features interviews with the anchors, reporters, photographers and newsroom staff who worked around the clock to cover the 2018 Thomas Fire and 2019 Montecito mudslide.

For more than 888 hours, KEYT provided unprecedented team coverage of the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslide.

NewsChannel 3 editor Chelsey Michaelis made her directorial debut with "Stand By 888 Hours" and joined FOX11 Thursday morning to discuss the film and being part of SBIFF.

"Stand By 888 Hours" can be viewed online with the purchase of a virtual film festival ticket. Ticket information can be found at sbiff.org.