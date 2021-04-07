Skip to Content
SBIFF: Short film ‘Dist-Dance!’ shows locals surviving 2020 by dancing through pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local short film shot during the pandemic is part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "Dist-Dance!" is a play on words with something everyone has experienced with COVID, distancing.

This film shows how one community survived 2020 by dancing outdoors through the pandemic.

Director Michael Love and co-producer Donia Robinson joined FOX11 Wednesday morning to discuss the film and being part of SBIFF.

"Dist-Dance!" can see viewed as part of the film festival Shorts Program with the purchase of a virtual ticket. Ticket information can be found at sbiff.org.

