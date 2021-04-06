SBIFF documentary short ‘Pant Hoot’ profiles so called chimp whisperer, chimpanzee conservation efforts

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Part of the short documentary lineup at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is "Pant Hoot."

As the world’s chimpanzee population dwindles in the wild, one man risks everything to care for a group of mistreated animals rescued by Jane Goodall’s Chimp Eden Sanctuary in South Africa.

The pant-hoot (call) is a well-studied, structurally complex and long-distance vocalization of chimpanzees. Each individual has his or her own distinctive pant-hoot, so that the chimp can be identified with precision.

The film tells the story of Stany Nyandwi. A genocide survivor who transcends overwhelming odds to become a master chimpanzee linguist. And Stany's care for a group of mistreated animals rescued by Jane Goodall’s Chimp Eden Sanctuary in South Africa.

“Only if we UNDERSTAND, can we CARE.

Only if we care, can we HELP.

Only if we help, will they be SAVED.” Jane Goodall

Director Richard Reens joined FOX11 to discuss the documentary short and being part of SBIFF.

"Pant Hoot" can be seen throughout the festival with the purchase of a virtual ticket. Ticket options are available at sbiff.org.