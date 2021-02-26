COVID-19 update with Dr. Ernst von Schwarz

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With vaccine distribution ramping up and cases and hospitalizations going down, medical researcher and cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz believes the worst of the pandemic may finally be behind us.

Dr. von Schwarz joined FOX11 Thursday morning to discuss the latest on the vaccine effort and what he's seeing in hospitals now, compared to the post-holiday surge.

He's also written a booklet on COVID-19 and recovery. READ HERE