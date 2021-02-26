Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
By
Published 5:47 am

COVID-19 update with Dr. Ernst von Schwarz

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With vaccine distribution ramping up and cases and hospitalizations going down, medical researcher and cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz believes the worst of the pandemic may finally be behind us.

Dr. von Schwarz joined FOX11 Thursday morning to discuss the latest on the vaccine effort and what he's seeing in hospitals now, compared to the post-holiday surge.

He's also written a booklet on COVID-19 and recovery. READ HERE

Coronavirus / Health
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content