Super Bowl food favorite: 8 Layer Taco Dip
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Looking for a classic Super Bowl dish with a twist? Danny O'Malley from Before the Butcher joined FOX11 Friday morning to make a meatless 8 Layer Taco Dip. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
30 oz refried beansRecipe from Uncut
1 cup salsa
2 cups guacamole
1 cup vegan sour cream (we used Tofutti brand)
1 cup vegan cheese shreds (we used Follow Your Heart brand)
1/2 cup UNCUT ground beef
1/2 cup sliced black olives
3 tbsp chopped green onion
1/4 cup diced tomato
Instructions:
- In a small pan combine UNCUT ground beef, taco seasoning, and about a tablespoon of water. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until plant met begins to darken on the edges.
- In a medium sized mixing bowl combine refried beans and salsa. Mix well, and then place in a 9×12 dish that is at least 3 inches deep.
- Layer guacamole on top by carefully dropping spoonfuls on the beans about an inch apart. Smooth together with the back of a spoon.
- Add the sour cream next working slowly to maintain the layers
- Add the UNCUT ground beef.
- Sprinkle vegan cheese, then add the sliced black olives, then the green onions, and finally layer the diced tomato.
- Enjoy cold with tortilla chips!
