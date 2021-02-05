Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
By
Published 7:49 am

Super Bowl food favorite: 8 Layer Taco Dip

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Looking for a classic Super Bowl dish with a twist? Danny O'Malley from Before the Butcher joined FOX11 Friday morning to make a meatless 8 Layer Taco Dip. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

30 oz refried beans
1 cup salsa
2 cups guacamole
1 cup vegan sour cream (we used Tofutti brand)
1 cup vegan cheese shreds (we used Follow Your Heart brand)
1/2 cup UNCUT ground beef
1/2 cup sliced black olives
3 tbsp chopped green onion
1/4 cup diced tomato

Recipe from Uncut

Instructions:

  • In a small pan combine UNCUT ground beef, taco seasoning, and about a tablespoon of water. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until plant met begins to darken on the edges.
  • In a medium sized mixing bowl combine refried beans and salsa. Mix well, and then place in a 9×12 dish that is at least 3 inches deep.
  •  Layer guacamole on top by carefully dropping spoonfuls on the beans about an inch apart. Smooth together with the back of a spoon.
  • Add the sour cream next working slowly to maintain the layers
  • Add the UNCUT ground beef.
  • Sprinkle vegan cheese, then add the sliced black olives, then the green onions, and finally layer the diced tomato.
  • Enjoy cold with tortilla chips!
Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content