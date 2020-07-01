Santa Maria PD responds to calls for police reform

KCOY 12 Eye on Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The NAACP has sent a list of demands/calls for action to local law enforcement agencies and elected leaders. They are pushing for major changes to the way law enforcement trains, operates, and is held accountable.

We will hear from Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt and Santa Maria Chief of Police Phil Hansen.





"I'll look forward to sitting down with (Lyons-Pruitt) and going through that letter piece by piece," Hansen told us in our interview.

Tonight, hear why Hansen has not banned the carotid neck hold, his response to calls for a citizen's review board, and the disparity in officer training across the country.

Lyons-Pruitt is not pushing to de-fund the police; she says she wants to re-imagine policing.

"We need to be prepared," Lyons-Pruitt said. "We need to make sure we have the proper procedures in place."

