Fire crews tend to structure fire on Creston Ridge Lane in Paso Robles Tuesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Fire crews from Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero and Atascadero State Hospital helped CAL Fire SLO with a structure fire at Creston Ridge Lane just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews knocked the fire down just after 3:00 p.m. The flames were contained to a single structure and nobody was home when the fire initially broke out, according to CAL Fire SLO.

No road closures were made due to the fire and a cause for the incident is under investigation.