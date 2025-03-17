Skip to Content
Fire

Fire crews tend to structure fire on Creston Ridge Lane in Paso Robles Tuesday

CAL Fire SLO
By
today at 3:06 pm
Published 3:16 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. –  Fire crews from Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero and Atascadero State Hospital helped CAL Fire SLO with a structure fire at Creston Ridge Lane just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews knocked the fire down just after 3:00 p.m. The flames were contained to a single structure and nobody was home when the fire initially broke out, according to CAL Fire SLO.

No road closures were made due to the fire and a cause for the incident is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content