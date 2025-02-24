Prescribed burns taking place across Central Coast this week

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Both CAL Fire SLO and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are scheduling prescribed burns this week to counter wildfire risk in both counties respectively.

Below is CAL Fire SLO's announcement for burns in SLO County:

Who: CAL FIRE SLO/ San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in Cooperation with, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. What: The prescribed burn of rangeland will be performed as part of CAL FIRE’s Vegetation Management Program and CDFW’s Habitat restoration plan. Approximately 588 acres will be burned. When: The VMP is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th through Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, beginning around 10:00 AM each day. Where: Burning will be conducted on the Fish and Wildlife Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve- American Ranch Unit. Why: Prescribed burning is being used to reduce risk of catastrophic wildfires, and to promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape. CAL Fire SLO

Below is the SBCFD and Air Pollution Control District's announcement of their prescribed burn: