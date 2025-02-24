Prescribed burns taking place across Central Coast this week
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Both CAL Fire SLO and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are scheduling prescribed burns this week to counter wildfire risk in both counties respectively.
Below is CAL Fire SLO's announcement for burns in SLO County:
Who: CAL FIRE SLO/ San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in Cooperation with, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
What: The prescribed burn of rangeland will be performed as part of CAL FIRE’s Vegetation Management Program and CDFW’s Habitat restoration plan. Approximately 588 acres will be burned.
When: The VMP is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th through Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, beginning around 10:00 AM each day.
Where: Burning will be conducted on the Fish and Wildlife Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve- American Ranch Unit.
Why: Prescribed burning is being used to reduce risk of catastrophic wildfires, and to promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape.
CAL Fire SLO
Below is the SBCFD and Air Pollution Control District's announcement of their prescribed burn:
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct prescribed fire pile burns in the areas of San Antonio Creek and Twin Ridge this week, as conditions allow.
Approximately 15 piles of cut vegetation will be burned as part of the San Antonio Creek pile burns. Approximately 50 piles of cut vegetation will be burned as part of the Twin Ridge pile burns. Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff review the Smoke Management Plan and provide conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. Burning will occur when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.
Prescribed burns are planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. Prescribed fire burns are dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.
Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.
SBCFD and ACPD