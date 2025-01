WESTLAKE, Calif.-California strong distributed $100,000 to fire survivors on Saturday.

The non-profit California Strong is powered by the Yarrow Family YMCA in Southeast Ventura County.

People who lost homes in the Palisades and Eaton Fires also picked up California Strong T-shirts and new essential items they may need.

Late last year they helped families impacted by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo.

For more information visit https://www.californiastrong.org