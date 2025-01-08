Central Coast fire agencies providing support to help battle Los Angeles fires

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - As several catastrophic fires continue burn throughout the Los Angeles area, Central Coast firefighting agencies are providing support in the massive response effort.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department CAL FIRE has sent a number of its personnel and resources to Southern California.

In social media posts, the department said is has sent three strike teams of handcrews and its mobile communications vehicle to the Palisades Fire.

In addition, a strike team consisting of a five engines and a battalion chief are responding to the Hurst Fire in Sylmar.

Additionally, SLO County CAL FIRE messaged it was holding all personnel on duty to ensure the department can fill needed requests for the fires in Los Angeles while maintaining operational readiness in San Luis Obispo County.

The Santa Maria Fire Department has sent two crews, along with two of its fire engines to Los Angeles to help out with the firefighting efforts.

Some of the other local agencies that are responding to the fires include San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, Atascadero Fire Department and Morro Bay Fire Department.