Backyard burning allowed starting next week in San Luis Obispo

Following the recent rains and improved fuel moisture levels, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo and the Following the recent rains and improved fuel moisture levels, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) are pleased to announce the transition to backyard burning beginning December 16, 2024.

Thanks to recent precipitation and a promising weather forecast, green grass is emerging throughout the county, and fuel moisture levels have stabilized, with an outlook of further improvement. We expect sufficient opportunities after the next round of precipitation to resume controlled burning within CAL FIRE and APCD regulations on approved burn days.

NEW for the 2024-2025 Burn Season:

Streamlined Permitting Process: Backyard burners using www.slocleanair.org to obtain a permit will now receive both the APCD Backyard Burn Permit and CAL FIRE’s Residential LE62a Burn Permit simultaneously when the burn season opens.

Online Permit Access: New applicants can obtain their burn permits online, eliminating the need for paper forms or in-person visits. Applicants will need to call to complete the payment process.

For agricultural burning, individuals who meet CAL FIRE’s criteria for a LE-5 or LE-7 Burn Permit must apply directly through CAL FIRE’s online application process at: burnpermit.fire.ca.gov

Always adhere to the terms and conditions of your burn permit.

Monitor weather conditions and only burn on permissive burn days.

Ensure that a water source and tools are available on-site for fire control.

Follow all local and state regulations to minimize smoke impacts on air quality.

For more information about the backyard burning program, visit the SLO County APCD website or contact CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County Fire Department at 805-242-6250

By working together to manage vegetation and reduce fire hazards, we can help protect our community while supporting healthy ecosystems.

CAL Fire SLO