Van fire put out quickly near Montecito

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Smoke from a van fire could be seen from miles away in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

The van caught fire along the 2500 block of Gibralter Rd around 4:20 p.m.

It happened on the 25-hundred block of Gibraltar Rd.

The flames spread to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters knocked it down before it spread.

No injuries have been reported.

The CHP temporarily closed the road as fire crews went to work.

Santa Barbara County fire, Carp-Summerland and Montecito Fire helped put the fire out.