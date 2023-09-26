Skip to Content
Crews attack two-to-three-acre fire in rural San Luis Obispo County north of Soda Lake

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are attacking a two-to-three-acre fire north of Soda Lake on Black Bear Rd and Belmont Trail according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire has engulfed one shed/outbuilding and surrounding vegetation.

At least six units are on the scene with air attack, and more than 10 are en route.

Cal Fire SLO said the call time for this fire was 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

