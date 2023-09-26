Crews attack two-to-three-acre fire in rural San Luis Obispo County north of Soda Lake

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are attacking a two-to-three-acre fire north of Soda Lake on Black Bear Rd and Belmont Trail according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire has engulfed one shed/outbuilding and surrounding vegetation.

At least six units are on the scene with air attack, and more than 10 are en route.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #BearIC at scene of a fire near 13000 block of Black Bear Rd/ Belmont Trail in Santa Margarita Ca. Fire is currently 2-3 acres of grass with 1 outbuilding involved. #Slocountyfire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/oT9KmApcZm — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 26, 2023

Cal Fire SLO said the call time for this fire was 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.