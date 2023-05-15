Firefighters stop forward progress of 110-acre fire in California Valley
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a 110-acre fire near Alleghany Road and Angwin Trail, according to Cal Fire SLO.
Cal Fire SLO said crews have about 80% of the fire contained as of 2:30 p.m., and the call time for this fire was 12:23 p.m.
Fire officials said this fire started from a debris pile.
Cal Fire SLO said it sent a full response including seven engines, two dozers and aircraft.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.