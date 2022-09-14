UCSB lagoon fire burns off non-native grasses

GOLETA, Calif. - A specialized burn at UC Santa Barbara will remove non-native grasses by the lagoon as part of an on going project.



The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been involved in this project for several years along with the university to clear pieces of the lagoon surroundings that will eventually be replanted with native seeds.

Smoke will likely be seen in the area today.



It will be a burn of 0.5 acres of grassland and Coastal Sage and Bluff Scrub.

Once the burn starts it will last an hour and the work should be finished by 4 p.m.

The Air Pollution Control District is coordinating with the fire officials on the burn and amount of smoke in the air.

These fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires.



Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss.

