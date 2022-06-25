Firefighters respond to structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation, forward progress stopped

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that has spread to nearby grass in Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said air attack was on the scene and estimated that the fire was burning three to five acres of light grass with the potential for 40 acres.

Around 3:40 p.m., Safechuck said forward progress of the fire was stopped.

#AvenaIncident. Forward Progress of the fire stopped at 3:40pm. Cal Fire Air Tankers returning to base. Fire contained at approx. 3 acres. 46 FF’s remain on scene for mop-up. Cause of fire under investigation. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) June 25, 2022

As of 3:00 p.m., Safechuck said there was one structure on fire, located on the 3100 block of Avena Road in Lompoc.

Safechuck said that one neighboring house has self-evacuated.

The call time for this fire was 2:34 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story, more information will become available as updates come into the station.