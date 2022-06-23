Defensible space proves vital in efforts to save homes in fires

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The requirement for property owners to have a defensible space in fire zones between the brush and their structures has proven to be vital when it comes to stopping fires and avoiding losses.

It was clear in the recent Bridge Fire.

That fire broke out in dry grass in early June near the "bridge to nowhere" at the base of San Marcos Pass.

It burned less than 10 acres, but it came dangerously close to homes in the area, where it died out.

Many had defensible space that allowed firefighters to get between the structures and the flames and keep the embers from starting houses on fire.

Inspections are underway in the county to ensure property owners comply.

