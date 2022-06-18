Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to brush fire near Highway 101 northbound Madonna Rd offramp, forward progress stopped

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon near Highway 101 off of the northbound Madonna Rd offramp, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire.

Forward progress was stopped at 5:00 p.m. according to the fire department.

At 5:22 p.m., SLO City Fire said that firefighters held the fire at about 50 ft by 150 ft with multiple additional spot fires.

The fire destroyed a billboard along highway 101, and there were no injuries reported.

Elks Ln was closed from Prado Rd to S. Higuera, and northbound Highway 101 traffic was impacted due to the fire and fire personnel working along the highway, according to the fire department.

At 4:17 p.m., SLO City Fire said that units were on the scene near Elks Ln, working to contain the fire that spread to about 30 ft by 30 ft with "moderate rate of spread."

California Highway Patrol said that the brush fire started around 4:07 p.m. with smoke and flames visible from the roads.

At 4:16 p.m., CHP reported the flames spreading to nearby trees.

CHP said that the SLO Police Department requested CHP officers to respond to conduct traffic control as of 4:20 p.m.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12.

