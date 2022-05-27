Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to half-acre vegetation fire near Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire Friday afternoon in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Rd near Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said the fire spread about a half-acre, but as of 1:00 p.m. forward progress has been stopped.

The call time for this fire was 12:34 p.m., according to Eliason.

At 12:36 p.m., California Highway Patrol reported seeing black smoke coming from the area.

No structures have been threatened, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

