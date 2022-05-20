High fire season is underway with additional resources ready at the first sign of smoke

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - With only two days of rain since early March, Santa Barbara County fire agencies are declaring high fire season.

All burn permits have been suspended. In addition, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be increasing the number of resources – such as engines, dozers, crews, helicopters, etc. – responding to reported vegetation fires.

Fire chiefs are encouraging everyone who lives, works, and visits the County of Santa Barbara to be extra vigilant about fire safety this season.

In a news release, the chiefs said that the 2021-22 rainy season yielded 65% of our normal rainfall which has resulted in significantly drier fuels. Combined with dry seasonal grasses for this time of year, this

poses a significant risk for ignition and growth of a vegetation fire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding the public to maintain vegetation

clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire

action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when traveling or staying in the wildland

areas of the county.

Wildfire smoke and ash contain very small particles called particulate matter, which

harms the lungs and heart. The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as

much as possible. In preparation for wildfire smoke, you can create a “clean air room” at

home to ensure you will have safe indoor air quality.

For more information go to: www.sbcfire.com.