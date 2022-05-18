It’s ‘crunch time’ for goats and sheep in urgent fire protection efforts for Santa Barbara front country

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One bite at a time, goats and sheep are back at work chewing up brush and grasses in high fire zones, including the Eucalyptus Hill area of Santa Barbara. Timing for this is essential, and residents are funding the work.

The drought and dry winter has left the front country vulnerable to fire dangers at the highest level of concern.

The recent Laguna Hills fire disaster was a sign, devastating fires can happen at a moment's notice, or with no notice at all.

Creating fuel breaks around homes, in canyons, and in inaccessible areas is vital.

The goats and sheep can go where some crews can't easily get to and work in poison oak without a concern.

It's proven to be a defense that holds during certain fires that try to snake their way through the rugged property.

