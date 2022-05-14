Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to two vegetation fires in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to two vegetation fires in Santa Barbara County – one in Goleta, and one in Santa Maria, according to SB County Fire.

At 4:12 p.m., County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said firefighters were enroute to a vegetation fire spotted in the foothills above Goleta between Glen Annie Rd and Winchester Canyon.

"Resources still working to determine exact location and best access," said Eliason.

The call time for the Goleta fire was 4:04 p.m., according to Eliason.

At 4:14 p.m., Eliason said firefighters were on scene of a quarter-acre fire near Arellanes School west of Santa Maria.

"Fire burning in field and wind driven," said Eliason. "IC (incident command) optimistic can handle with assignment."

No evacuation orders have been issued for either fire.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

