Firefighters on scene for fully involved mobile home fire, propane shut off to area

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a fully-involved mobile home fire in Santa Margarita on Friday afternoon, according to San Luis Obispo County Fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 12:06 p.m. located on Pinal Ave, according to an incident log.

California Highway Patrol also responded to the report of fire, and around 12:19 p.m. CHP said that nearby electrical lines had caught fire.

CHP said that PG&E was notified of the electrical lines, and around 12:30 p.m. the propane was shut off to the entire area near the mobile home fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.