Grass fire near Los Alamos knocked down

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A one acre vegetation fire about a mile south of Los Alamos has been knocked down and is under control, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. Monday night near Alisos Canyon. The fire was burning in a grass area off of the south bound lanes of Highway 101.

Three engines from Santa Barbara County and a water tender arrived on scene to put the fire out. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.