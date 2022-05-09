Skip to Content
Grass fire near Los Alamos knocked down

A one acre vegetation fire off of Highway 101 near Los Alamos was quickly knocked down Monday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. Monday night near Alisos Canyon. The fire was burning in a grass area off of the south bound lanes of Highway 101.

Three engines from Santa Barbara County and a water tender arrived on scene to put the fire out. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

