Fire broke out at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa

AVILA, Calif. -- Thursday morning, a little after Midnight, a call was placed of a fire at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa.

San Luis Obispo Firefighters found and put out a pool shed that was on fire.

The shed contained hot tub chemicals including chlorine.

CalFire kept the chemicals from reaching the nearby San Luis Creek.

SLO County Hazmat team was on site to investigate the situation.

In response to the fire, CHP closed the area due to the emergency vehicles on the road.

Avila Beach Drive is closed in both directions.

Ontario Road, and San Luis Bay Drive and also diverted.

More details to come as the investigation continues.