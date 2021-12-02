Skip to Content
Firefighters knock down car fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria City Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria firefighters knock down a car fire on Thursday morning.

At around 8:56 a.m., Santa Maria Fire Department received reports of smoke on the 800 block of West Cook in Santa Maria.

Crews responded and found a car engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and kept the fire from spreading into the nearby business.

The car had major damages from the fire.

No one was injured from this fire.

