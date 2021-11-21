Firefighters knock down fire at what used to be known as Neverland

LOS OLIVOS, Calif.-Santa Barbara County firefighters called off a dozer after they put out a small vegetation fire on property once owned by the late Michael Jackson and called Neverland.

County fire's Mike Eliason said it burned half an acre on what is now called Sycamore Ranch.

The ranch is located at 5225 Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos.

It started before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and crews had it under control and canceled additional crews by 7:20 p.m.

The property is infamous, but the community never wanted it to be turned into a tourist attraction like Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis.

That hasn't stopped fans from taking photos at the front gate, but they can not see the home from that location.