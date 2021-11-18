Planned burn underway in Santa Ynez Valley

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Ynez Valley residents, if you saw some smoke in the sky Thursday afternoon – don't worry.

The smoke came from a controlled burn happening a few miles north of Los Olivos in the Spaulding/Midland area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to burn about 240 acres over several days.

SBC is conducting a state-approved vegetation management burn of approximately 240 acres over a 2-3 day period in the Santa Ynez Valley. The burn is a strategic fuel reduction with the goal of removing dead fuels that will help prevent the uncontrolled spread of future wildfire. pic.twitter.com/NISLrue3UU — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 18, 2021

The purpose of these burns is for ecological restoration and reducing possible fuel for brush fires. Planned burns can help prevent wildfire spread and can reduce impacts to watersheds.

The planned burn was coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with help from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and other agencies.

People in the area of the controlled burns should try to limit their time outside, especially strenuous activity. Older adults and young children are the most vulnerable to smoke exposure so extra precautions should be taken.

For more information about air quality and protection, click here.