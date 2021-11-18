Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 2:10 pm

Planned burn underway in Santa Ynez Valley

TIMELAPSE: Planned burn underway near Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Santa Ynez Valley residents, if you saw some smoke in the sky Thursday afternoon – don't worry.

The smoke came from a controlled burn happening a few miles north of Los Olivos in the Spaulding/Midland area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to burn about 240 acres over several days.

The purpose of these burns is for ecological restoration and reducing possible fuel for brush fires. Planned burns can help prevent wildfire spread and can reduce impacts to watersheds.

The planned burn was coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with help from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and other agencies.

People in the area of the controlled burns should try to limit their time outside, especially strenuous activity. Older adults and young children are the most vulnerable to smoke exposure so extra precautions should be taken.

For more information about air quality and protection, click here.

Fire
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content